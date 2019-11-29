Hugh Smith Ponder born June 1, 1936 and passed away at Piedmont Healthcare on November 27, 2019.
Survivors include his son Steve Ponder, Granddaughter Michelle Ponder Adams, all of Piedmont. Grandson Chris Ponder (Becky) of Ten Mile, TN. Great- grandchildren Caleb Adams, Kerry Sueann Ponder, Christopher Jackson "CJ" Ponder. Sister Myrtis Goss; Brother Aaron Ponder (Charlotte). In-laws Bobby Smith (Sara); Nell Ponder; Vivian and Johnny Mack Brown; Gail and Steve Pollard; Sam and Dodie Morgan; Teen Morgan and Christine Morgan.
He is preceded in death by his Father and Mother Dewey and Ella Fara Ponder; Wife Carolyn Morgan Ponder; Sister and brother in law JL "Buddy" and Hursteen Chandler; Sister Floy Smith; Brother Nathaniel Ponder; In-laws William "Bill" Goss; Kenneth and Lee Morgan; Jerry and Marie Morgan; Herschel Morgan; Marshall Morgan
Pallbearers will be nephews. Honorary pallbearers will be the many friends of the wisdom table at Jacks in Piedmont.
Mr. Ponder was a member of the Nances Creek CH Church and served there as a deacon. He retired from the Calhoun County Road Department as Road Foreman after 35 years of service. Following his retirement, Hugh delivered autoparts for Napa and then Carquest in Piedmont. Special thanks to the staff of Piedmont Healthcare and to Southern Care Hospice. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Nances Creek CH Church 15539 AL Hwy 9 Piedmont, AL 36272 or St Jude Children's Research Hospital 501 St. Jude Place Memphis, TN 38105/ (800)822-6344.
Visitation will be Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at Dansby Heritage Chapel with the service at 1:00 pm. Rev. John Cole will officiate. Burial will follow in Nances Creek Cemetery.
Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Ponder Family.
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 29, 2019