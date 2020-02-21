Hugh Tyler Swann, 42 of Delta, Alabama, passed away on Saturday, February 15, 2020, from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. He was the son of James and Linda Swann of Delta, Alabama. He was preceded in death by maternal grandparents, James and Mildred Clark of Cleveland, Tennessee, paternal grandparents James W. Swann (Tina) of Oneonta, Alabama, Mary Phillips Swann of Cleveland, Tennessee, and special friend Ronnie H. Carr of Alexandria, Alabama. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Nicole Swann and their children Zachary and Hailey; his siblings, Craig B. Swann of Southfield, Michigan, and Melissa Swann-Belflower (Russ) of Dahlonega, Georgia. He had one niece, Meadow Grace Belflower of Dahlonega, Georgia, with whom he shared a birthday and special bond. He is also survived by several aunts and uncles who loved him dearly as well as his cousins and special family friend, Terry Denniston of Cleveland, Tennessee. He was employed as a System Tech with Saunders Yachtworks and was looking forward to his future endeavors with Gander RV of Oxford, Alabama. He was a hard worker who was always willing to lend a helping hand to others. In his spare time he enjoyed working and tinkering on cars. He enjoyed his life living on the Gulf Coast and lived by the motto, "Just Another Day in Paradise". He enjoyed hunting in the country on his parent's property where he also enjoyed tasks around the barn and on the tractor. He was humble, quick-witted and had a smile that would light up a room. He was a proud father and devoted husband. According to him, his greatest accomplishments were his children. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 21, 2020, from 5:30-8:00 p.m. at Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville, Alabama. Services will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. at Center West Baptist Church in Delta, Alabama, conducted by Bro. David Phillips, Pastor of Amazing Grace Baptist Church (Wedowee, Alabama). The family will receive visitors beginning at 1:00 p.m. Honorary Pallbearers will be Jimmy Clark, Hugh Clark, Terry Clark, Russ Belflower, Steve Connelly, Charlie Duke, JB Glass, Mike Henry, Paul Lacoursiere, Mike Ward, Ian Ward and Jacob Ward. Due to his wife Nicole Swann being hospitalized from her injuries sustained in the accident, a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. The family would like to thank the first responders and staff of USA Health University Hospital of Mobile, Alabama. In keeping with Tyler's loving and giving spirit, it was his wish to donate his organs so that others may live. The family would like for everyone to consider becoming a donor. Benefield Funeral Home in Lineville is in charge of arrangements.