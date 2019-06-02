Graveside services for Mr. Hughey D. Homesley, 74, will be held on Monday, June 3, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Rev. Jonathan Pate will be officiating.
Mr. Homesley died on Friday, May 31, 2019, at RMC in Anniston.
Survivors include his wife of 50 years, Sandra Homesley of Weaver; one brother, Dewey J. Homesley of Weaver; one sister, Nancy (Gary) Youngblood of Anniston; three sisters-in-law, Peggy Hail of Weaver, Mary Homesley of Weaver, and Joyce (Donald) Doss of Alexandria; and several nieces and nephews.
Mr. Homesley was a wonderful husband, brother, uncle, and friend. He enjoyed fishing in his spare time, but his passion was spending time with people. Mr. Homesley loved for folks to come and visit with him at his home, where they would share laughter, stories, and memories of times gone by. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Mr. Homesley was preceded in death by his parents, Mose and Christine Homesley; his brother, Ronnie Homesley; his sister, Sonja Cain; and one sister-in-law, Sandra Homesley.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 2, 2019