Funeral service for Mrs. Hulane "Lania" Braddy Pope, 81, of Anniston, will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019 at KL Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs. Reverend Donald Douthit will officiate and burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 5, 2019 from 6-8 p.m. at the funeral home.
Mrs. Pope passed away peacefully at her home Saturday morning, August 3, 2019, after an extended illness.
She is preceded in death by parents, Hulan and Inez Croft; son, Robert Wayne Braddy; and sister, Phyllis Croft Wyckoff.
Mrs. Pope was a long-time resident of Glencoe and an Anniston resident for the past 42 years. She graduated from Glencoe High School. She enjoyed a long career in interior decorating. She enjoyed sewing and making her clients homes beautiful.
Mrs. Pope is survived by her husband of 42 years, Ira "Steve" Pope; children, Luann Braddy, Ellen Wood and her husband Jim, Gloria Cook and her husband Joe, Susan Sikes, Sandra Whatley and husband Mike, Becky McWilliams, Michael Pope and his wife Lan; grandchildren, Michelle Lee, Wesley Braddy, Joshua Alexander, Caleb Wood, Jonathan Wood, Amy Borbet, Stephanie Buchanan, Jennifer Yates, Ryan Whatley, Jake Whatley, Michael Smith, Lindsey Webb, Kelsey McWilliams, and Chase McWilliams, Connor Pope, Ashli Pope and Lucas Pope; twenty-four great-grandchildren; sister, Retha Breeden; nieces, Lynn Miller and Cathy Green; and a host of family and friends.
Pallbearers will be Dylan Yates, Daulton Yates, Gary Miller, Jr., Jim Wood, Jonathan Wood and Paul Rhoden.
Honorary pallbearers will be Wesley Braddy, Joshua Alexander and Caleb Wood.
Special thanks to friend and caregiver, Melissa Rhoden, Amedysis Hospice of Rainbow City and caregivers, Tamaka Wright, Loretta Richardson, and Cathy Nabors.
She will be greatly missed by family and friends.
Online condolences may be sent to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com
K.L. Brown Memory Chapel
620 Golden Springs Road
Anniston, AL 36207
256-231-2334
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2019