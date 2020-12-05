1/1
Hyram Kenneth"Mac" McLendon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Hyram's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Funeral service for Hyram Kenneth "Mac" McLendon, 90 , of Jacksonville will be Monday, December 07, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry Brown and Brother Mike Davis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Chosea Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, December 06, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M at the funeral Home. Mr. McLendon passed away Thursday , December 03,2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McLendon is survived by his daughter, Belinda "Dee" Martin (Jamie) ; four grandchildren, Kendra Johnson Abbott (Jeremy), Judson Martin, Ashley Martin and Roseanna "Rosie" Martin; three great-grandchildren, Brenden Abbott, Bryce Abbott and Tinsley Abbott; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Young and Linda Gowens; three brothers, Jerry McLendon, Carroll McLendon, and Robert McLendon; chosen daughter, Karen Bull; honorary grandson, Landon Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jeff Bull, Jeff Brooks, Ronald Smith, Anthony Poland and Harold Ponder. Honorary pallbearers will be the Nances Creek Community. Mr. McLendon was a native of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and a resident of Calhoun County since 1954. He retired from Ft. McClellan and was a United States Army Korean war veteran. Mr. McLendon was owner and operator of Dee's Greenhouses. He was a loving father, Paw Paw, great Paw Paw and neighbor. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 ½ years, Vallie Poland McLendon; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Tommy Johnson; parents, Talton and Daisy McLendon; 1 sister, Ruth Loggins and three brothers, William "Buddy" McLendon, Charles McLendon and Harold McLendon. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the love and care shown to them and their loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
Send Flowers
DEC
7
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-7113
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved