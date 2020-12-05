Funeral service for Hyram Kenneth "Mac" McLendon, 90 , of Jacksonville will be Monday, December 07, 2020 at 1:00 P.M. at Thompson Funeral Home with the Rev. Garry Brown and Brother Mike Davis officiating. Burial with military honors will follow at Chosea Springs Cemetery. The family will receive friends Sunday evening, December 06, 2020 from 6:00 to 8:00 P.M at the funeral Home. Mr. McLendon passed away Thursday , December 03,2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Mr. McLendon is survived by his daughter, Belinda "Dee" Martin (Jamie) ; four grandchildren, Kendra Johnson Abbott (Jeremy), Judson Martin, Ashley Martin and Roseanna "Rosie" Martin; three great-grandchildren, Brenden Abbott, Bryce Abbott and Tinsley Abbott; two sisters, Mary Evelyn Young and Linda Gowens; three brothers, Jerry McLendon, Carroll McLendon, and Robert McLendon; chosen daughter, Karen Bull; honorary grandson, Landon Smith; and several nieces and nephews. Pallbearers will be Jeff Bull, Jeff Brooks, Ronald Smith, Anthony Poland and Harold Ponder. Honorary pallbearers will be the Nances Creek Community. Mr. McLendon was a native of Crystal Springs, Mississippi and a resident of Calhoun County since 1954. He retired from Ft. McClellan and was a United States Army Korean war veteran. Mr. McLendon was owner and operator of Dee's Greenhouses. He was a loving father, Paw Paw, great Paw Paw and neighbor. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 60 ½ years, Vallie Poland McLendon; daughter and son-in-law, Brenda and Tommy Johnson; parents, Talton and Daisy McLendon; 1 sister, Ruth Loggins and three brothers, William "Buddy" McLendon, Charles McLendon and Harold McLendon. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys Hospice for the love and care shown to them and their loved one.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store