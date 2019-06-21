Funeral services for Imogene Sprayberry, 88 of Anniston will be Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 2:00pm at Gray Brown Service Mortuary with Rev. Gerald Sailors officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends Saturday starting at 12:00. Mrs. Sprayberry passed away Thursday, June 20, 2019 in Anniston. Survivors include her children Patsy McCartney and husband Tim McCartney, Danny Sprayberry and wife Amy Sprayberry, Tim Sprayberry and wife Paulette Sprayberry, grandchildren Lori Moore (John), Mike McCartney, Jason Sprayberry (Paige), Robin Gable (Todd), Nicole Shockley (Greg), 8 great grandchildren Maegan Little (Brock), Madison McCartney, Matthew Moore, Jake Moore, Matti Sprayberry, Jack Sprayberry, Luke Gable and Carley Gable. Sister-in-law; Jean Sailors and several nieces and nephews. Imogene is preceded in death by her husband Russell Sprayberry, brother Calvin Sailors (Armenta), and brother Herbert Sailors. Pallbearers will be Mike McCartney, John Moore, Matthew Moore, Jake Moore, Jason Sprayberry, Todd Gable, Greg Shockley. Mrs. Sprayberry was born in Randolph County on April 18, 1931 to John William Sailors and Jenny Summerville Sailors. She married Russell Sprayberry on August 9, 1947. She was employed at Anniston Sportswear, General Electric, Grosse Point, Imperial Reading and Chalkline. She was a member of Antioch Baptist Church in Oxford. Special thanks to the staff at NHC. Online condolences made at www.graybrownservice.com
Published in The Anniston Star on June 21, 2019