A private graveside service for Mrs. Imogene Watson Sprayberry, 100, of Anniston, will be Friday, June 5th 2020, at Anniston Memorial Gardens with The Reverend John Carlisto and Assistant to the Priest David N. Hodnett officiating. Mrs. Sprayberry passed away on June 2nd 2020 at her home.
She is survived by her daughter, Judy Winters and her husband Marty from Golden, C.O.; son, Sam Sprayberry and his wife Deborah from Mount Pleasant, S.C.; grandchildren, Zack Newcomb of Denver, C.O. and Matt Sprayberry of Mount Pleasant, S.C.; great-grandchildren, Sam and Jacqueline Sprayberry, including special nieces and nephews.
Mrs. Sprayberry is proceeded in death by her beloved husband, Sam Sprayberry, parents, George and Essie Watson; brothers, Eugene Watson, Dud Watson, Tom Watson; sisters, Henri Litzinger, Ruth Cummins and her fur baby, Mickey.
Pallbearers will be family and friends.
Imogene was a loving member of St. Michael and All Angels Church. She graduated from Alexandria High School on May 31, 1939. She enjoyed spending time with her flowers and birds. Imogene was a loving and caring mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend who showered them with RAINBOWS. She is loved dearly and will be missed by all who knew her. The family would like to give thanks to special neighbors, Dave and Sun Jackson, Jean Martin, and Jimmy Crossley for the love they gave. The family would also like to extend a special thank you to the loving caregivers, Gail Pollard and Brandy Melton.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the "League for Animal Welfare" located at 2726 Bynum Leatherwood Road; phone number, 256-238-0380.
Online condolences may be made at www.graybrownservice.com


Published in The Anniston Star on Jun. 4, 2020.
June 3, 2020
Have been Ms Sprayers neighbor for 32 years. She was the sweetest Lady! I have no doubt that she is with her husband whom she talked about on many occasions. She was like a second mother to me. Ms Sprayberry you was so PRECIOUS! We will always love you. Dave and Sun.
David ans Sun Jackson
Neighbor
