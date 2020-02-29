Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Irene Ivy Moore Jackson. View Sign Service Information Usrey Brown Funeral Service 516 East North Street Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-2344 Visitation 12:00 PM - 1:00 PM Funeral 1:00 PM First United Methodist Church Talladega , AL View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Irene Ivy Moore Jackson, from Clairmont Springs, Alabama, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020 at her home, surrounded by her children. Irene lived 96 wonderful years and her lively personality and positive outlook on life spread joy to all who knew her. She was born in Montgomery, Alabama on December 17, 1923, to Mary Snider Moore and Rush Ivy Moore. The family later moved to Birmingham where she grew up. She vacationed at Clairmont Springs with her mother, where she met and later married Dwight Jackson in March 1950. Irene quickly became known for her extraordinary cooking skills, particularly her rolls and desserts at Clairmont Springs Hotel, which she and Dwight operated until it closed in 1973. Irene was a faithful, active member of First United Methodist Church in Talladega, Alabama, where everyone looked forward to her delicious casseroles, desserts, and her latest antics that had her audience in stitches. When she wasn't cooking or collecting recipes, she was out working in her flower garden. In her younger years she loved to travel, she loved people and she never met a stranger. Irene is survived by her children Ivy Moore Jackson, Barron Stephens Jackson (Marlene), Mary Scott Harrison (Keith), and Louise Hoff (Bob); grandchildren Grant Patterson, Elizabeth Jackson, Stephen Jackson (Kaylin); Amanda Mandel (Rob), Rebecca Harrison; Hannah Hoff and Madison Hoff; and great-grandchildren Analise Ivy Mandel and Lawson Elliott Jackson. Irene is pre-deceased by her husband Dwight Moody Jackson, her parents, sisters Mary Louise Lamkin and Mildred Stovall, and brother Rush Ivy Moore. The funeral will be held on Sunday, March 1, 2020, 1:00, at First United Methodist Church in Talladega with visitation from 12:00-1:00. Internment will be immediately following at Oak Hill Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Talladega First United Methodist Church , 400 East St S, Talladega, AL 35160. Online condolences may be offered at

