Irene Kerr Snow, of Bowdon, GA, passed away on Friday, August 30, 2019 at the age of 102. She was an expert seamstress, loved making pine straw baskets and spent years working on family genealogy, searching in courthouses and cemeteries for information before the computer age. She was preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Ellen Kerr; her husband, Ralph Snow; her stepchildren, Billie Snow Simonton and Jack Snow; and 3 brothers and 6 sisters. She is survived by her grandchildren, Judy and Jackie Simonton and Jeffery and Bonnie Snow; great-granddaughter, Liliana Baisden; sister, Lois Bowman; and numerous nieces and nephews. Graveside services will be at Mars Hill Primative Baptist Church cemetery on Thursday September 5, 2019, at 10:30 a.m. CST. Lunch will be provided after the service for family and friends at Crossroads Community Center. Special thanks from the family to Marie Relthford, Rebecca Jones, Deborah Ballew and Susan Crews for all their help over the past few years. Messages of condolence can be sent to the family at www.rainwaterfuneralhome.com Rainwater Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sept. 5, 2019