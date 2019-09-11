Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mrs. Iris Elizabeth Hughes. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 10:15 AM - 11:00 AM DeArmanville United Methodist Church Funeral service 11:00 AM DeArmanville United Methodist Church Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mrs. Iris Elizabeth Hughes, 85, of Anniston, will be at 11 am on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at DeArmanville United Methodist Church with Pastor Abigail Carlisle-Wilke officiating. Burial will follow at the DeArmanville United Methodist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:15-11:00 am on Thursday before the service at the church. Elizabeth went to be with the Lord on September 8, 2019 at home surrounded by her family. Elizabeth was born February 9, 1934 in Enterprise, Alabama and was raised in Pensacola, Florida. She was a long-time resident of Rome, Georgia and Anniston, Alabama. She graduated from Allentown High School and married Ned Ray Hughes Sr. on Friday, May 30, 1951. Elizabeth loved the white beaches of the Gulf Coast, fresh cut roses, a warm cup of tea, attending family reunions, and spending time with her loved ones. She was a member of the DeArmanville United Methodist Church. Elizabeth is preceded in death by her parents, Jesse Tarver Wilson and Rosebud Taylor; her sons, Stan Hughes and Ray Hughes; and her siblings, Elaine Nettles, Jean Wilson, Jack Wilson, Wanda Buchanan, Frank Wilson, and Wayne Wilson. She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Ned Ray Hughes Sr. of Anniston; her daughter, Dr. Becky (Dennis) Peace of Rome, Ga; her son, Bryan (Anne) Hughes of Atlanta; her six grandchildren, Bradley (Jessica) Inman, Julianne (Brad) McAdams, Brittany (Josiah) Deegan, Caroline (John) McClelland, Brent (Paula) Hughes, and Molly Hughes, all of Atlanta; her five great-grandchildren, Elizabeth McAdams, Catherine McAdams, Ella Rose Deegan, John McClelland, and Levi Hughes; and her three brothers, Ned Wilson, Gerald Wilson, and Roger Wilson. Pallbearers will be Phillip Hughes, Bruce Hughes, Gray Hughes, Robert Costanzo, Josiah Deegan, Derek Hughes, Billy Bowden, and John Buchanan. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the , 1100 Ireland Way, Suite 101, Birmingham, AL 35205 ( www.cancer.org ).

