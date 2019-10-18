|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for J. Delouris Hudgins.
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral Service for J. Delouris Hudgins, 69, of Jacksonville will be 2:00 pm, Saturday, October 19, 2019, at Unity Church. Ministers Rickey Hudson and Neva Hudson will be officiating. Burial will follow at Unity Cemetery in Jacksonville, AL. The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on October 19, 2019 at Unity Church. Mrs. Hudgins is survived by her husband, Melvin Hudgins of Jacksonville; sons, Terry (Janet) Hudgins, Michael (Shonda) Hudgins, Joey Hudgins; special nephews, Kevin (Wendy) Fortenberry, Shane (Jenny) Fortenberry; sisters, Marie (Sonny) Cook, step-sister Debbie (Tony) Ward , Linda (James) Hollis; step-brother, Clay (Diana) Battles; grandchildren, Brandon Hudgins, Kelsie Hudgins, Shaina Hudgins, Devin (Courtney) Fortenberry, Kourtney Fortenberry, Caitlin Fortenberry; great grandchildren, Graisyn Mount, Emmalyn Mount, PresLee Fortenberry , Kensley Fortenberry; nephews, Mark (Julie) Hudgins, Jonathan (Kori) Hudgins and David (Melanie) Harmon and furbaby, Litte Bit. Mrs. Hudgins is preceded in death by her mother, Estelle Battles; father, James D. Goddard; brother, James "Lucky" Goddard, grandson, Corey Hudgins, step-father, Bill Battles; grandmother, Jennie Mae Seaman, father-in-law, Ranzy Hudgins, mother-in-law, Annie Lou Hudgins, nieces, Dianne Harmon and Tina Harmon Morris. Pallbearer will be Phillip Johnson, Harace Reaves, Donald "Moon" Hughes, Larry Worthy, Jason Parris, David Worthy, David Harmon and Doug Parker. Mrs. Hudgins was a longtime resident of Jacksonville, AL and attended Unity Church. Online Condolences may be made at www.chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 18, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|