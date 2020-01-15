Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Jack G. Dunaway. View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Golden Springs Baptist Church Funeral service 2:00 PM Golden Springs Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Jack G. Dunaway, 73, will be held on Friday, January 17th, 2020 at 2:00 pm at Golden Springs Baptist Church. Family will receive friends, beginning at 1:00 pm at Golden Springs Baptist Church with Pastor Roland P. Brown officiating. Graveside will follow at Eulaton Baptist and nephews will serve as pallbearers. He passed away Sunday afternoon, January 12th, 2020 at Regional Medical Center surrounded by his friends and family. His departure from this world was quick and unexpected, but his arrival in the arms of Jesus was right on time. He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Judy Webb Dunaway; daughter Jill Dunaway; daughter Jennifer Hammock and her husband David; grandsons Jacob and Joshua Hammock; brother Jim Dunaway and wife Rita; sisters-in-law Carolyn Dunaway and Marilyn Dunaway; sister-in-law Annette and husband Curtis Winkler; brothers in law Joe Webb and wife Monika; Mickle Webb and wife Susan; Mike Webb and wife Ingrid; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Zylpha Dunaway, brothers Bill and Bob Dunaway, sister Helen "Sis" Morgan and husband Dwight; and mother and father in law, Nona and Joe W Webb. He was a native of Clay County and 1964 graduate of Lineville High School. He later served in Ashland's Army National Guard unit. He received his Bachelor's in Business from Jacksonville State University, and Master's in both School Administration and Special Education in Visual Impairments from University of Alabama at Birmingham. He impacted many lives in each of his fields of work. He began his career in professional scouting in Anniston, as District Executive for the Boy Scouts of America; and later became the first Director of Exploring for boys and girls, after creating that program for the Choccolocco Council. He returned to scouting years later, and ended his career as District Executive with the Greater Birmingham Council. He served as a revenue agent with the Alabama State Department of Revenue for 7 years. He then followed in his father's footsteps, serving as a school administrator for the next 17 years at the Alabama School for the Blind in Talladega, AL. While at ASB, he combined his love for scouting, adventure, and serving students who are blind and visually impaired by creating the program for ASB Summer Camp, and served as Director until he retired. During and after his career at ASB, he shaped and molded the lives of many students and was a dear friend to the blind community. He loved to travel, especially RVing, and along with his wife and daughters, visited all 50 states, Canada, and Mexico. He shared his sense of adventure and love of travel with his two grandsons and will live on in their hearts as they continue to plan future trips. He was a faithful servant of Jesus Christ, striving to be a Godly man and leader. He worked with youth, and taught Sunday School and small group classes throughout his adult life. He was glad to serve as friend and mentor to many. He was currently a member of Golden Springs Baptist Church, and was a Deacon Emeritus and long-time former member of Grace Baptist Church of Oxford. After retiring, he began a nursing home ministry and volunteered the last 15 years to bring God's word and the love of Jesus Christ along with his cousin, Ben Marney, to residents of Diversicare, Jacksonville Health and Rehab, Autumn Cove, and NHC. Gray Brown-Service Mortuary is in charge of arrangements, online condolences may be made at



Published in The Anniston Star on Jan. 15, 2020

