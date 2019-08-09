Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jack Kettles. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Visitation 1:00 PM - 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church Memorial service 2:00 PM Grace Episcopal Church Send Flowers Obituary

Mr. Jack Kettles, age 79, of Anniston, Alabama passed away of a sudden illness at NE Regional Medical Center on Wednesday, August 7, 2019. He was a native Annistonian. Jack attended Auburn University and was a graduate of Jacksonville State University. Jack retired from Monarch Windows and Doors after 20 years. There he served as VP Finance & Corporate Secretary and later as President & sole Director until the time of his retirement in 2006. Jack had a servant's heart and served on the Knox Concert Series Auxiliary Board, Anniston Museum of Natural History Auxiliary Board, and Anniston High School grand reunion committees. He was an active member of Grace Episcopal Church where he served on the Vestry and also as Treasurer. You could always find Jack active with his many pursuits, whether it was his breakfast group, walking group, antiquing buddies or sharing a bottle of wine with friends. Jack will be remembered by all for his quick wit and sense of humor. Jack is survived by his beloved wife Patricia Campbell Kettles and Cavalier King Charles Spaniel, Rex. Jack had a special devotion in his heart to Walker Jackson Harris and Anna Catherine Harris, children of Hilary Thrash Harris. A memorial service will be held at Grace Episcopal Church on Sunday, August 11th at 2:00 pm. Family and friends will be received from 1:00pm to 2:00pm in the King Parlor. Interment will be held privately preceding the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to Grace Episcopal Church 'Saving Grace Fund'. Online condolences to www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256.231.2334 Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 9, 2019

