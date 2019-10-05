Guest Book View Sign Service Information Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 (256)-236-3441 Calling hours 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Funeral service 2:00 PM Gray Brown-Service Mortuary 1329 Wilmer Ave Anniston , AL 362014651 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Jackie Belvin Davis, 96, of Anniston, Alabama, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather and Great-Grandfather went home to be with his Lord at home on October 3, 2019. He was born on Dec.10, 1922, in Centre AL., the son of the late James M. and Mamie Finch Davis.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, JD Davis and Jimmie H. Davis, and one sister Edna Gladys Davis Singleton. He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Mary Kate Morrison Davis; three sons, Jerry Davis of Huntington, WV (wife Becky), Bobby Davis (wife Tina) and Steve Davis (wife Susan) of Anniston, AL; four grandchildren, Jerra Weise (Tom) of Mogadore, OH, Jerred Davis (Darcy) of Bellbrook, OH, Lindsey Holt (Logan) of Olive Branch, MS, and Lauren Smith (Collier) of Greer, SC; and ten great-grandchildren, Grant, Emma, and Carson Weise, Sophia and Jack Davis, Ty, Ashton, Sydney, and Brynnan Holt, and Theron Smith.

Jackie served his country during World War II in the Air Force. He returned to Centre, AL. after the war, where he married Mary in 1946. Jackie was an electrician by profession and worked at Fort McClellan for the Corp of Engineers until his retirement. He was a long-time faithful member of Weaver First United Methodist Church where he served his church in a number of capacities.

He loved to fish and camp, wintering in Florida at Winter Quarters for many years. He was an avid fan of Crimson Tide Football, Basketball, Girls softball and Atlanta Braves Baseball. Even though he loved the Tide and Braves his favorite sports teams were the ones his grandchildren were playing on. His grandchildren agree he and Mary were their best cheerleaders. His love for his grandchildren was so evident in his life, it is still felt and cherished by each one.

Funeral Service will be conducted at 2 p.m., Friday, Oct. 11, 2019 at Gray Brown-Service Mortuary, with David Jones, Hospice Chaplin, officiating. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Friends may call from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service.

