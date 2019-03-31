Mr. Jackie 'Jack' P. Morrison, 83 of Oxford, passed away on March 25, 2019.
|
He is survived by his wife, Freda Stinson; son, Karl Morrison; daughter, Joni Jacober; son, Dennis Morrison; step son, Corey Stinson (Sharon); nephew, Michael Morrison; three grandchildren; two great granddaughters; close cousins, Ken Morrison, Van Terry Morrison and Ray Morrison, and a host of extended family members and friends.
Mr. Morrison is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ella Morrison, and his brother, Perry John Morrison.
Mr. Morrison was a great man who could tell a good man from a bad with just a look. He had a wry sense of humor and you never knew what he would say or do. He was also a man who could come up with a fix for just about anything. Mr. Morrison was a member of the Elks Lodge 189 in Anniston. He served 10 proud years in the Air Force where he was a Korea War Veteran.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Oxford and Anniston.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
