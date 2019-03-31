The Anniston Star

Mr. Jackie P. "Jack" Morrison

Obituary
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. Jackie P. "Jack" Morrison.

Mr. Jackie 'Jack' P. Morrison, 83 of Oxford, passed away on March 25, 2019.
He is survived by his wife, Freda Stinson; son, Karl Morrison; daughter, Joni Jacober; son, Dennis Morrison; step son, Corey Stinson (Sharon); nephew, Michael Morrison; three grandchildren; two great granddaughters; close cousins, Ken Morrison, Van Terry Morrison and Ray Morrison, and a host of extended family members and friends.
Mr. Morrison is preceded in death by his parents, Clifton and Ella Morrison, and his brother, Perry John Morrison.
Mr. Morrison was a great man who could tell a good man from a bad with just a look. He had a wry sense of humor and you never knew what he would say or do. He was also a man who could come up with a fix for just about anything. Mr. Morrison was a member of the Elks Lodge 189 in Anniston. He served 10 proud years in the Air Force where he was a Korea War Veteran.
The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the nurses and staff at Fresenius Kidney Care of Oxford and Anniston.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Miller Funeral Home and Crematory
256-831-4611
Funeral Home
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Funeral Home Details
Send Flowers
Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 31, 2019
bullet World War II bullet Elks Lodge
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral Home Details