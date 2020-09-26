Jackie Vann Sides, 61, of Piedmont, passed away Sunday, September 13, 2020 at his residence. Born in Anniston, AL to Gordon Lee Sides and Mary Frances Surrett Sides, he was as an auto mechanic and 'jack-of-all-trades'. He lived life on the edge from the time he was able to get up and go. He loved motorcycle riding and working on everything in sight. He also loved NASCAR and Alabama Crimson Tide Football... Roll Tide! He was a graduate of Saks High School Class of 1977. In his senior year he made All-County for Saks High Football. He is survived by his three daughters: Cassie Marie Creech (Jeremy), Amy Lynn Sides and Anna Lane Sides; 1 sister: Mary Lynne Sides; and two brothers: Terry (Janis) Sides of Saks and Charles (Elaine) Sides of Birmingham; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents. A private memorial graveside service for him will be held by his family at a later date. His cremains will be interred in Anniston Memorial Gardens.. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Sides Family.

