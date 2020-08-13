A funeral service for Mrs. Jacqueline Tyree Pettus Harris, 70 of Oxford, will be on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 1:00 pm in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. The family will receive friends on the same day from 11:00 am until the time of the service. At her request, a cremation will follow the service.

Mrs. Harris passed away on her birthday, August 10, and she was greeted by her loving husband, her siblings and her parents for a birthday celebration in her Heavenly Home.

She leaves behind to cherish her memory her daughters, Stephanie Coston and Cyndi Edmonds (Scott); grandchildren, Taylor Coston, Molly Coston, Kiley Edmonds, Carson Edmonds; sister, Tama Estes, and a host of extended family members and friends.

She is preceded in death by her husbands, Greg Pettus and Tommy Harris; parents, Glenn and Gladys Tyree, and her siblings, Jimmy Tyree, Peggy Tyree, Gail Morrison, and Billy Tyree.

Mrs. Harris was a 1968 graduate of Oxford High School.

She was an extremely hard worker. She was resilient and a warrior and didn't let life's obstacles stand in her way. Mrs. Harris felt deep and loved big.

Mrs. Harris was an artist. She loved playing the piano and was an accomplished painter. She was also an avid fisherwoman.

Mrs. Harris loved life and loved her family very much. She was a wonderful wife, beautiful mother and an incredible Nanny.

She will be greatly missed and leaves a hole in her family.

She leaves behind a legacy that will live for generations.

