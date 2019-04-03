Graveside services for Mr. James A. Harbin, 67, of Jacksonville, will be at 11 a.m. on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Jacksonville. Reverend Garry Brown and Allen Webster will officiate. Mr. Harbin passed away on April 1, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. Mr. Harbin was born in Rome, GA at Floyd County Hospital. He was a 1971 graduate from Anniston High School. Mr. Harbin retired after 23 years in maintenance from AmSouth Bank. He also worked part time in maintenance for Jacksonville First United Methodist Church. Mr. Harbin attended Jacksonville Church of Christ for ten years. Mr. Harbin was an avid Alabama fan and enjoyed watching Crimson Tide football. Roll Tide Roll! He was a great provider for his family and made sure they were always taken care of. Mr. Harbin is preceded in death by parents, Audrey C. Harbin and Eunice Crosby. He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Letha Reaves Harbin; a daughter, Kristie Yarman and her husband, Mike; a son, Kevin Harbin; grandchildren, Ashleigh Gaddy and Bradley Knight; great grandchildren, Kinsleigh and Paislee Smith; sisters, Margaret Brown and Susan Cobb and her husband, Neal; a brother, Junior Clark; and two dogs, Skippy and Bob. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to . Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 (256) 435-7042
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James A. Harbin.
K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory
322 Nisbet Street NW
Jacksonville, AL 36265
(256) 435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 3, 2019