|
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SFC (Ret) James A. "Tex" Ritter.
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
|
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019
11:00 AM
Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church
The Funeral Mass for SFC James A. "Tex" Ritter, U.S. Army (RET), 67, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9, 2019, at Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church with Father Thomas Nattekkadan officiating. Burial will follow at the Alabama National Cemetery in Montevallo at a later date. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the church. James Ritter passed away November 4, 2019 at Gadsden Regional Medical Center. He is preceded in death by his father, James M. Ritter, and step-mother, Neva Ritter. Jim was born and raised in Lacrosse, Wisconsin and had been a resident of Jacksonville since 1988. SFC Ritter served his country with honor in the United States Army and retired in 1992 after over 22 years of service. During this time, he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal with Bronze service star, the Army Service Medal, the Overseas Service Ribbon, the Army Good Conduct Medal, the NCO Professional Development Ribbon, the Army Commendation Medal, the Army Achievement Medal, and the Meritorious Service Medal. He had numerous stateside assignments and three overseas tours. SFC Ritter was a Nuclear, Biological, and Chemical (NBC) instructor. After retiring from active duty, he was employed by the US Postal Service as a Letter Carrier in Gadsden, AL and retired with 20 years of service. He was a member of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church and also attended St. Joachim Mission Church in Piedmont, AL. Jim is survived by his wife of 47 years, Maggie Ritter; mother, Helen Naysmith and her husband, Ronald; daughter, Tricia Thornton and her husband, Joey; son, Jason Ritter and his wife, Candace; grandchildren, Haley, Lexi, Emma, and Macy Ritter; step-grandchildren, Alex Warren, Autumn Phillips, Hollie Thornton, and Hunter Thornton; sister, Wanda Blocker and her husband, Greg; brothers, Robin Ritter and his wife, Sammye, Kevin Ritter, Kyle Ritter, and Bruce Ritter; and a host of nieces and nephews. He always had a helping hand to lend and had a life-long passion for classic cars. He was a strong husband, devoted father, loving grandfather, cherished brother and uncle, and a friend to everyone. He's already missed more than words can convey. Farewell, Jimmy Ritter, until we meet again... In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 308 East 7th Street NE, Jacksonville, AL 36265; , P.O. Box 758589, Topeka, KS 66675-8589 (www.. org); or The , 1449 Medical Park Drive, Birmingham, AL 35213-1901 (www.heart. org). Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 8, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|