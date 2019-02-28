Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James A. Thomas Sr.. View Sign

Graveside service for Mr. James A. Thomas, Sr., 92, of Anniston will be Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Anniston Memorial Gardens with Rev. Virgil Bohn officiating. The family will receive friends from 9:30 to 10:30 before the service at the funeral home. Mr. Thomas passed on Feb. 27, 2019 at Regional Medical Center in Anniston. Mr. Thomas is survived by a daughter, Judy (Ron) Wyers; sons, James Allen (Okcha) Thomas Jr. and Billy Ray (Stephanie) Thomas; brother, Charles Ray (Judy) Thomas; grandchildren, Kristi (Richard) Gann, Angelia Yeates, Jamie Allen, Billy Ray Thomas Jr., Stephanie (Jason) Teaford and James Allen Thomas, III; great-grandchildren, Bryant and Tanner Yeates, Lane and Nathan Allen and Hadley Teaford; several nieces and nephews. Mr. Thomas was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Thomas and son, Benjamin Thomas. Pallbearers will be family and friends. Mr. Thomas was a native and lifelong resident of Calhoun County, a member of Leyden Hill Presbyterian Church and he was a loving husband and father and grandfather.