Mr. James Alvin Goss, 70, died on Sunday, March 31, 2019 at RMC in Anniston. A Celebration of Life Service was held for Mr. Goss on Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Mr. Goss is survived by his children, Melissa Gill and her husband Brian, Chris Goss and his wife Bridget, Candice Goss, and Jamie Love; his grandchildren, Tesla, Cody, Courtney, Stephanie, Brittany, Triston, Gracie, Makenzie, Tristan, and Madison; and his sisters, Ann Hill, Eva Mae Barnwell, Brenda Horton, Carol Jean Martin, Wanda Lee Hobson, and Janice Shell. Mr. Goss was Baptist by faith and a veteran of the United States Army. He was a loving father, grandfather, and brother. Mr. Goss never met a stranger and was a friend to all. He will be missed by those who knew and loved him dearly. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 3, 2019