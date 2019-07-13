Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Mr. James Bryan Bonds. View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Crematory 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville , AL 36265 (256)-435-7042 Send Flowers Obituary

A Graveside Service for Mr. James Bryan Bonds, 54, of Mountain Brook, formerly of Jacksonville, AL, will be at 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Church. Bryan passed away on July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bryan was given a terminal diagnosis of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2013. For the next six years, he vigorously fought the disease with everything he had. Bryan's mantra, "Finish Strong - Finish Empty" embodied his desire to finish his entire life strong, giving all that he had to the Lord. "Finish Strong - Finish Empty" became a symbol of Bryan's fight against ALS, and it inspired all those who came in contact with him, including his church tribe, his high school friends, and various groups to whom he spoke. Bryan was born in Saks, Alabama, and was raised there. He graduated from Saks High School in 1983. He loved Saks High School and the entire Saks community, including First Baptist Church of Saks. Bryan also graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1987 with a degree in marketing. Bryan's professional career was in industrial distribution, and he worked for various companies. However, Bryan's greatest job was as a stay at home dad to his two children. Bryan spent 5 years at home raising his kids, nurturing them in their activities of baseball, softball and marching band. He absolutely loved the time he got to spend raising and nurturing his children. Bryan was a dedicated member of Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. His greatest joy was volunteering with local missions, including assisting in establishing Brookwood's relationship with True Vine Evangelical Church in Inglenook. Bryan is preceded in death by his father, John Robert Bonds; his sister, Susan Annette Bonds, and his brother, Jeffrey Robert Bonds. Bryan is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 30 years, Emily Sides Bonds and his children, Robert Miller and Anne Marie. Bryan is also survived by his mother, Sarah Ann Bonds, his brother, Glenn Bonds (Debbie), his sister-in-law, Lea Mercer (Larry) and brother-in-law, Frank Sides. Bryan loved his nieces and nephews and their children, including Amy Clark (Corey) and her children, Emma and Will; Jonathan Bonds (Malley); Jeffrey Bonds; and Ted Baker (Mary Kathryn) and his children, Mary-Miller and Anna-Scott. Special thanks to Tarnise Small, Crystal Broaden and Courtney Lundberg, all of whom cared for Bryan during his battle with ALS. In lieu of flowers, Bryan requests that you donate to Brookwood Baptist Church for True Vine Missions, 3449 Overton Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223, A Graveside Service for Mr. James Bryan Bonds, 54, of Mountain Brook, formerly of Jacksonville, AL, will be at 3 pm on Sunday, July 14, 2019 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Jacksonville. The family will receive friends on Sunday evening from 6-8 pm at Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. A Memorial Service will be held at 1 pm on Monday, July 15, 2019 at Brookwood Baptist Church. Bryan passed away on July 11, 2019, surrounded by his family. Bryan was given a terminal diagnosis of ALS (Lou Gehrig's disease) in 2013. For the next six years, he vigorously fought the disease with everything he had. Bryan's mantra, "Finish Strong - Finish Empty" embodied his desire to finish his entire life strong, giving all that he had to the Lord. "Finish Strong - Finish Empty" became a symbol of Bryan's fight against ALS, and it inspired all those who came in contact with him, including his church tribe, his high school friends, and various groups to whom he spoke. Bryan was born in Saks, Alabama, and was raised there. He graduated from Saks High School in 1983. He loved Saks High School and the entire Saks community, including First Baptist Church of Saks. Bryan also graduated from Jacksonville State University in 1987 with a degree in marketing. Bryan's professional career was in industrial distribution, and he worked for various companies. However, Bryan's greatest job was as a stay at home dad to his two children. Bryan spent 5 years at home raising his kids, nurturing them in their activities of baseball, softball and marching band. He absolutely loved the time he got to spend raising and nurturing his children. Bryan was a dedicated member of Brookwood Baptist Church in Mountain Brook. His greatest joy was volunteering with local missions, including assisting in establishing Brookwood's relationship with True Vine Evangelical Church in Inglenook. Bryan is preceded in death by his father, John Robert Bonds; his sister, Susan Annette Bonds, and his brother, Jeffrey Robert Bonds. Bryan is survived by his loving and dedicated wife of 30 years, Emily Sides Bonds and his children, Robert Miller and Anne Marie. Bryan is also survived by his mother, Sarah Ann Bonds, his brother, Glenn Bonds (Debbie), his sister-in-law, Lea Mercer (Larry) and brother-in-law, Frank Sides. Bryan loved his nieces and nephews and their children, including Amy Clark (Corey) and her children, Emma and Will; Jonathan Bonds (Malley); Jeffrey Bonds; and Ted Baker (Mary Kathryn) and his children, Mary-Miller and Anna-Scott. Special thanks to Tarnise Small, Crystal Broaden and Courtney Lundberg, all of whom cared for Bryan during his battle with ALS. In lieu of flowers, Bryan requests that you donate to Brookwood Baptist Church for True Vine Missions, 3449 Overton Road, Mountain Brook, AL 35223, www.brookwood.org or the ALS Association of Alabama, 300 Cahaba Park Circle, Suite 209, Birmingham, AL 35242, webal.alsa.org. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 (256) 231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on July 13, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close