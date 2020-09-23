Memorial service for James C. Welch, 73, of Anniston will be 2 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1- 2 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Welch passed away on Sunday at Cedar Ridge Veteran's Facility in Clanton, AL. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Welch, step-son, Patrick Comer, step- grandchildren, Haisley and McKinlee Comer, half-sister, Brendi Cavileer. Mr. Welch is preceded in death by his wife, Dean Welch, and his parents, James and Mary Lee Welch. Mr. Welch was a native of Jasper, AL. He served in the US Army, the US Navy and Army National Guard. Mr. Welch was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved fishing and loved his computer playing games. Online Condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com