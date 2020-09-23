1/
James C. Welch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Memorial service for James C. Welch, 73, of Anniston will be 2 PM Friday, September 25, 2020 at Gray Brown-Service Chapel. The family will receive friends on Friday from 1- 2 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Welch passed away on Sunday at Cedar Ridge Veteran's Facility in Clanton, AL. Survivors include his wife, Sandra Welch, step-son, Patrick Comer, step- grandchildren, Haisley and McKinlee Comer, half-sister, Brendi Cavileer. Mr. Welch is preceded in death by his wife, Dean Welch, and his parents, James and Mary Lee Welch. Mr. Welch was a native of Jasper, AL. He served in the US Army, the US Navy and Army National Guard. Mr. Welch was a member of the American Legion and the VFW. He loved fishing and loved his computer playing games. Online Condolences may be made at www. graybrownservice.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gray Brown-Service Mortuary
1329 Wilmer Ave
Anniston, AL 362014651
2562363441
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved