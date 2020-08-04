1/1
James Clayton McKenzie
Private graveside services for Mr. James Clayton McKenzie, 85, of Oxford, will be held at Oxford City Cemetery. Dr. Rodney Gilmore will be officiating.
Mr. McKenzie died on Saturday, August 1, 2020 at his home with his loving family by his side. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Dovie McKenzie; his brother, George McKenzie; sister, Martha Butterworth; and his granddaughter, Ashley Brooke Gilmore.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of 65 years, Edna Dean McKenzie; his children, Doug (Pam) McKenzie and Kim (Rodney) Gilmore; grandchildren, Brittney (Mark) Burcham, Seth (Brittany) Gilmore, and Lauren (Nate) Paget; one great grandchild, Willow Brooke Gilmore; sisters, Mildred Williams and Edna Smith; many nieces and nephews.
Mr. McKenzie retired from Monsanto. He owned Mid-South recording studio for many years. He worked in construction for 20 years. He was a member of the McKenzie Family Quartet. He was also a member of New Haven Baptist Church. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and friend and will be greatly missed.
Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
