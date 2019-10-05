The Anniston Star

James D. "Jimmy" Tilley (1945 - 2019)
Obituary
James "Jimmy" D. Tilley, 74, of Alexandria, beloved Husband, Father, Grandfather, and Great Grandfather passed away on October 3, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be Saturday, October 5, 2019 at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. Burial will follow the service in Pine Grove Baptist Church Cemetery in Cleburne County. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12:00 until time of the service. He was preceded in death by his parents, Earl and Louise Tilley. He is survived by his wife, Sandra Tilley; daughters, Cynthia (James) Wilson and Tonya (Robert) Godsey; grandchildren, LaShaye (Stephen) Johnston, Talya Howard, Matthew (Amber) Wilson, Emily (Matthew) Self and Amelia Godsey; great-grandchildren, Abram, Harlee, Ava, Jude, Ellie-Grey, Lincoln and Owen; his siblings, Burrow (Peggy) Tilley and Sandra (Steve) Lindsey. James retired from Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co. He attended church at Mount Zion Baptist Church. The Tilley family would like to give a special thank you to the doctors, nurses, and healthcare employees at UAB, in their treatment and care of Jimmy during his fight with Leukemia. We would also like to thank Encompass Hospice for their care. Online condolences may be left to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Oct. 5, 2019
