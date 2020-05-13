James E. Boone Sr.
Funeral service for James E. Boone, Sr. 78, will be Saturday, May 16, at 1 pm at Refuge II Church of Our Lord Jesus Christ with Pastor Connally Hill, officiating. Interment will follow in Eden Hills Cemetery. Mr. Boone passed away on May 9, 2020 at Regional Medical Center. Mr. Boone's remains will arrive at the church one hour prior to his service. Survivors include his wife: Patricia A. Boone; children: Cheri (William) Brand, James (Connie) Boone Jr., Angela (Gregory) Waterman, Melinda (Robert) Nesbitt, Felica R. Boone, Marie (Eddie) Jones, Roslynn Boone, Anthony E. Boone, Tyricka (Dwayne) Layer; 15 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren; siblings: Lenora E. Johnson, Charles D. (Jeanette) Boone, Walter L. Boone, Andrew (Sylvia) Boone, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe L. and Jannie R. Boone, his siblings, Joe E. Boone, Lula M. Washington and Celestine T. Bratcher. Anniston Funeral Service Jeffrey C. Williams 256-236-0319

Published in The Anniston Star from May 13 to May 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Anniston Funeral Service
630 South Wilmer
Anniston, AL 36201
(256) 236-0319
