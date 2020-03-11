Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for MAJ James E. Hibbitts. View Sign Service Information Anniston Memorial Funeral Home - Mark and Holly Box, Owners 3865 US Highway 431 North Anniston , AL 36206 (256)-820-0024 Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for MAJ James E. Hibbitts, US Army (Ret.), 80, will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. MAJ Hibbitts died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. MAJ Hibbitts was preceded in death by his wife, whom he married on January 22, 1963, Margaret L. Hibbitts, his parents, Richard Donald Hibbitts, Sr. and Edith Mildred Hibbitts; his daughter, Karen Ware; one brother, Richard Donald Hibbitts, Jr.; and three sisters, Judith Stacy, Mary Cordle and Wanda Snyder. Left to cherish MAJ Hibbitts' memory are his children, Richard (Marie) Mannick of Ohatchee, James (Sherry) Hibbitts of Alexandria and Timothy Hibbitts of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Byrd of Rockwell, NC; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Wanda Rowlett of GA; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Christie Moore and Stephanie Hughes; and his four-legged baby, Roxy. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Ken Rollins, Matt Pepe, Elmer Bailey, Donnie Brown, and Curtis Stacy. MAJ Hibbitts was a college graduate and a highly decorated Vietnam War Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam and faithfully serving his country in the United States Army. MAJ Hibbitts retired from Fort McClellan as an M.P. He was a member of the VVA - Chapter 502, the VFW, the Eagles Lodge, the FOP Lodge, and the American Legion. MAJ Hibbitts was a self-employed entrepreneur, owning many convenient stores throughout his life. He was a deputy reserve with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for several years and was Baptist by faith. MAJ Hibbitts was a wonderful father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and in his spare time he loved to work with hobby trains and his horses. MAJ Hibbitts loved being around people and children of all ages would flock to him for his sincere and sweet personality. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences to the family at: Funeral services for MAJ James E. Hibbitts, US Army (Ret.), 80, will be held on Friday, March 13, 2020, at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. with the Rev. Terry Smith will be officiating. Burial will follow the service in Anniston Memorial Gardens with full military honors. The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 12-2 p.m. prior to the service. MAJ Hibbitts died on Saturday, March 7, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. MAJ Hibbitts was preceded in death by his wife, whom he married on January 22, 1963, Margaret L. Hibbitts, his parents, Richard Donald Hibbitts, Sr. and Edith Mildred Hibbitts; his daughter, Karen Ware; one brother, Richard Donald Hibbitts, Jr.; and three sisters, Judith Stacy, Mary Cordle and Wanda Snyder. Left to cherish MAJ Hibbitts' memory are his children, Richard (Marie) Mannick of Ohatchee, James (Sherry) Hibbitts of Alexandria and Timothy Hibbitts of Alexandria; 11 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; one sister, Brenda Byrd of Rockwell, NC; his brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Bill and Wanda Rowlett of GA; numerous nieces and nephews; special caregivers, Christie Moore and Stephanie Hughes; and his four-legged baby, Roxy. Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons, Ken Rollins, Matt Pepe, Elmer Bailey, Donnie Brown, and Curtis Stacy. MAJ Hibbitts was a college graduate and a highly decorated Vietnam War Veteran, serving two tours in Vietnam and faithfully serving his country in the United States Army. MAJ Hibbitts retired from Fort McClellan as an M.P. He was a member of the VVA - Chapter 502, the VFW, the Eagles Lodge, the FOP Lodge, and the American Legion. MAJ Hibbitts was a self-employed entrepreneur, owning many convenient stores throughout his life. He was a deputy reserve with the Calhoun County Sheriff's Office for several years and was Baptist by faith. MAJ Hibbitts was a wonderful father, grandfather and brother. He enjoyed spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and in his spare time he loved to work with hobby trains and his horses. MAJ Hibbitts loved being around people and children of all ages would flock to him for his sincere and sweet personality. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence" Published in The Anniston Star on Mar. 11, 2020 Print | View Guest Book Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close