The Anniston Star

Deacon James E. Lee

Guest Book
  • " Condolences and prayers to Cynthia Lee Elston and..."
    - C. Avery Lee
  • "My deepest condolences to Mrs Pat, Cynthia, Renae and..."
    - Annette Williams Fort
Service Information
Goodson Funeral Home
830 Noble St
Anniston, AL
36201
(256)-237-9771
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
New Prospect Baptist Church
Obituary
Send Flowers

A funeral ceremony for Deacon James E. Lee, 81, of Choccolocco, Al will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev Tommy Hardy, officiating. Burial will follow in Gaines Cemetery. Mr. Lee passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Viewing will be held today from 1pm-6pm at the chapel. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing. Mr. Lee graduated from the Calhoun County Training School in 1957. Afterward he served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Mr. Lee retired from M&H Valve after 30 plus years. He served as Trustee, Deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent at the New Prospect Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Busby Lee; two daughters, Cynthia Denease Lee (Brandell) Elston of Anniston, Al, and Claudette Renea Lee (Roderick) Bradford of Oxford, Al, five grandchildren, Kiara Furlow (Christopher) Jackson of Chelsea, Al, Nikilas Harris of Tuscaloosa, Al, Brooklyn Chatman of Mobile, Al, Jocelyn Harris of Anniston, Al, Cordell Chatman of Oxford, Al, two great grandchildren, Kinslee C. Jackson and Analah D. Harris, one sister, Martha Dixon of Goldsboro, NC, two special cousins (sisters) Elizabeth (Owens) Gilbert and Velma Gilbert both of Choccolocco Al, one aunt, Demerest Teague of Jacksonville, Al, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie James and Evelyn Lee, mother-in-law Amy Jordan, father-in-law Willie Busby, brothers Morris and Norris Lee, brother-in-law Joseph Busbee, sister, Bernice Lee, aunts, Ulma Foster, Dora Johnson, Margaret Bradford, Ida Pearl Ball, and Daisy Chase, and uncles, William, Rogers, Paul, Daniel, and Willard Lee. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771
Published in The Anniston Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019
bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.