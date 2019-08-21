Guest Book View Sign Service Information Goodson Funeral Home 830 Noble St Anniston , AL 36201 (256)-237-9771 Funeral service 1:00 PM New Prospect Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A funeral ceremony for Deacon James E. Lee, 81, of Choccolocco, Al will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev Tommy Hardy, officiating. Burial will follow in Gaines Cemetery. Mr. Lee passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Viewing will be held today from 1pm-6pm at the chapel. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing. Mr. Lee graduated from the Calhoun County Training School in 1957. Afterward he served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Mr. Lee retired from M&H Valve after 30 plus years. He served as Trustee, Deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent at the New Prospect Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Busby Lee; two daughters, Cynthia Denease Lee (Brandell) Elston of Anniston, Al, and Claudette Renea Lee (Roderick) Bradford of Oxford, Al, five grandchildren, Kiara Furlow (Christopher) Jackson of Chelsea, Al, Nikilas Harris of Tuscaloosa, Al, Brooklyn Chatman of Mobile, Al, Jocelyn Harris of Anniston, Al, Cordell Chatman of Oxford, Al, two great grandchildren, Kinslee C. Jackson and Analah D. Harris, one sister, Martha Dixon of Goldsboro, NC, two special cousins (sisters) Elizabeth (Owens) Gilbert and Velma Gilbert both of Choccolocco Al, one aunt, Demerest Teague of Jacksonville, Al, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie James and Evelyn Lee, mother-in-law Amy Jordan, father-in-law Willie Busby, brothers Morris and Norris Lee, brother-in-law Joseph Busbee, sister, Bernice Lee, aunts, Ulma Foster, Dora Johnson, Margaret Bradford, Ida Pearl Ball, and Daisy Chase, and uncles, William, Rogers, Paul, Daniel, and Willard Lee. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771 A funeral ceremony for Deacon James E. Lee, 81, of Choccolocco, Al will be held 1:00PM Saturday, August 24, 2019 at the New Prospect Baptist Church with Rev Tommy Hardy, officiating. Burial will follow in Gaines Cemetery. Mr. Lee passed away Monday, August 19, 2019. Viewing will be held today from 1pm-6pm at the chapel. Goodson Funeral Home Inc. directing. Mr. Lee graduated from the Calhoun County Training School in 1957. Afterward he served in the United States Army and Army Reserves. Mr. Lee retired from M&H Valve after 30 plus years. He served as Trustee, Deacon, and Sunday School Superintendent at the New Prospect Baptist Church. Survivors include his wife, Patricia Busby Lee; two daughters, Cynthia Denease Lee (Brandell) Elston of Anniston, Al, and Claudette Renea Lee (Roderick) Bradford of Oxford, Al, five grandchildren, Kiara Furlow (Christopher) Jackson of Chelsea, Al, Nikilas Harris of Tuscaloosa, Al, Brooklyn Chatman of Mobile, Al, Jocelyn Harris of Anniston, Al, Cordell Chatman of Oxford, Al, two great grandchildren, Kinslee C. Jackson and Analah D. Harris, one sister, Martha Dixon of Goldsboro, NC, two special cousins (sisters) Elizabeth (Owens) Gilbert and Velma Gilbert both of Choccolocco Al, one aunt, Demerest Teague of Jacksonville, Al, and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Willie James and Evelyn Lee, mother-in-law Amy Jordan, father-in-law Willie Busby, brothers Morris and Norris Lee, brother-in-law Joseph Busbee, sister, Bernice Lee, aunts, Ulma Foster, Dora Johnson, Margaret Bradford, Ida Pearl Ball, and Daisy Chase, and uncles, William, Rogers, Paul, Daniel, and Willard Lee. "Ye Must Be Born Again" 256.237.9771 Published in The Anniston Star from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close