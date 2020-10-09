Funeral services for Mr. James E. McCloud, 71, of Oxford, will be at 2 pm on Monday, October 12, 2020 at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Dr. Mack Amis officiating. Burial will follow at Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends from 12-2 pm on Monday at the funeral home. Mr. McCloud passed away on October 6, 2020 at NE Alabama Regional Medical Center. James' life began in the rolling hills of West Virginia. He literally fought through poverty by way of the Vietnam War. Serving as part of Hotel Company and being a recipient of a Purple Heart, being a United States Marine was always a sense of pride for James. Upon return to the United States, he decided to start roots in Detroit, Michigan. With his siblings by his side, he worked odd jobs until landing a position at General Dynamics. Along the way, he met the love of his life, Linda, and two became one. Their family grew over the next few years and in addition to their son, Cary, they added two loving daughters, Heather and Sara. Bowling champ, grill master, boat captain, softball coach, and Secret Keeper… There were no bounds for what he would do for his children. With family at the center of his life, and while working days, he received an associate's degree at night. Always believing education presented the best pathway to success, James was an avid learner and wanted to set an example for his kids. Children grew to adults and family bonds only got stronger. Whether on adventure in the mountains or relaxing on the beach, family travels were always a joy for him. Years ticked by like seconds on a clock and before he knew it, this young man was now a Paw Paw to three young boys. Macswell was the apple of his eye and his number one fan. James had many friends as well. Through his walk with Christ, he joined Parker Memorial Baptist Church and made many great friends. Brothers in Christ at his Sunday school class brought many wonderful times. But his friendships reached beyond church walls as he had friends of all ages. Jimbo loved a Saturday game among loved ones. Full of life till his last days, James is now reunited with so many that he loves. Mr. McCloud is preceded in death by his daughter and son-in-law, Heather Renee McCloud Hurst and Christopher Michael Hurst. He is survived by his wife of 47 years, Linda Jo McCloud, of Oxford; a daughter, Sara Beth Brewer, of Oxford; a son, Cary Brice Arnold, of DeArmanville; three grandchildren, Macswell James Hurst, Payton Hurst, and Dylan Hurst; a sister, Anna Sarkissian of Trenton, Michigan; a brother, David McCloud, of Trenton, Michigan; as well as countless nieces and nephews as well as great friends. Pallbearers will be close friends and church members. Honorary pallbearers will be the Hudson Sunday School Class at Parker Memorial Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Together We Will Fund at Parker Memorial Baptist Church, 1205 Quintard Avenue, Anniston, AL 36201. In accordance with the state-mandated health order, guests to the visitation and service are kindly asked to wear masks and maintain social distancing. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com.
