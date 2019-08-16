The funeral service for Mr. James Edgar "Dude" Black, 80, of Roseboro, North Carolina, formerly of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Hillcrest Cemetery. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to the service on Saturday at the funeral home. James passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in North Carolina. He is preceded in death by his parents, Willie M. Black and Thomas E. Black; and son, Jeffrey Black. James is survived by his wife, Janie Black; children, Shirley Black, David Black, Lisa Stewart, and Gail Nattress; grandchildren, Bradley, Nicole, Toni, Tyler, Cecelia, and Trenton; great-grandchildren, Brileigh and Faith; brothers, Terrance Black and Kyle Black; and numerous nieces and nephews that loved him. James will be remembered as a good Christian man who cared for his family deeply. He was a truck driver and welder in the Jacksonville area before his retirement, after which he moved to North Carolina. He was a loving husband, Dad and grandfather and will be missed. Mr. Black's family and friends are honored to serve as pallbearers. K.L. Brown Funeral Home and Cremation Center 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 16, 2019