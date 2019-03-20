Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for SFC James Edward Bryant Sr.. View Sign

SFC James Edward Bryant, Sr., 77, US Army (RET), died on Monday, March 18, 2019, at RMC in Anniston. Private services for SFC Bryant will be held at a later date. Per his wishes, no public services will be held. SFC Bryant is survived by his wife, Inge Bryant of Ohatchee; five children, Maxine (Mike) Green of Alexandria, James Edward Bryant, Jr. of Ohatchee, Tina (John) Hawkenson of Alexandria, Robert "Bobby" Bryant of Birmingham and Chrystal Bryant and her son, Chase Simpson of Ohatchee; 12 grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren with one on the way; three brothers, Stevie Bryant, Jerry Wayne Bryant and Richard Bryant, all of Chattanooga, TN; two sisters, Linda and Becky Bryant, both of Chattanooga, TN; two brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law; and several nieces and nephews. SFC Bryant retired from Fort McClellan where he worked as an M.P. in the United States Army. SFC Bryant's military career consisted of three tours in Vietnam and his faithful service to his country for 22 years. During his time in the Army, he was not only an M.P. but he also worked as a CID. He was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather who loved and cared for his family. He was an excellent provider and role model. In his spare time, SFC Bryant loved to fish and ride motorcycles and he also enjoyed being an avid HAM amateur radio operator. He will be deeply missed, but will continue to be carried in the hearts of those who loved him. The family would like to extend a special thanks to Susan Bryant for her continued love and care.

3865 US Highway 431 North

Anniston , AL 36206

