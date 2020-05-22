James Edward Hawkins
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
A memorial service for Mr. James Edward Hawkins, 91, of Oxford, will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Stan Albright will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Mr. Hawkins passed away on May 20, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, James Hawkins Jr. (Judy); daughters, Barbara Rinehart, Lynn Chapman (Fred), Jeanie Childs (Eddie), Kimberly Andrews; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and a brother, Bill Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins was born on May 24, 1928 to Willie and Rosa Hawkins in Oxford, Alabama. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and the Goodwill/Love Sunday School Class. Mr. Hawkins retired from the Anniston Army Depot after 41 years of service. He had a great love for hunting, fishing and his grandchildren. Mr. Hawkins is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Hawkins; parents, Willie and Rosa Hawkins; sister, Opal Fant, and sons in law, Tom Andrews and Chuck Rinehart. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
22
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
MAY
22
Memorial service
11:00 AM
Miller Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Miller Funeral Home
50 Hamric Drive East
Oxford, AL 36203
(256) 831-4611
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved