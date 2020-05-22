A memorial service for Mr. James Edward Hawkins, 91, of Oxford, will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 11:00 am in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Dr. Stan Albright will be officiating. The family will receive friends on the same day from 10:00 am until the time of the service. Mr. Hawkins passed away on May 20, 2020 at his residence. He is survived by his son, James Hawkins Jr. (Judy); daughters, Barbara Rinehart, Lynn Chapman (Fred), Jeanie Childs (Eddie), Kimberly Andrews; six grandchildren; three step grandchildren; ten great grandchildren; one great-great grandson and a brother, Bill Hawkins. Mr. Hawkins was born on May 24, 1928 to Willie and Rosa Hawkins in Oxford, Alabama. He was a long-time member of First Baptist Church of Oxford and the Goodwill/Love Sunday School Class. Mr. Hawkins retired from the Anniston Army Depot after 41 years of service. He had a great love for hunting, fishing and his grandchildren. Mr. Hawkins is preceded in death by his wife, Nadine Hawkins; parents, Willie and Rosa Hawkins; sister, Opal Fant, and sons in law, Tom Andrews and Chuck Rinehart. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611

