James Edward McCrory, formerly of Anniston, passed on January 21, 2019, in Corona, California.
He was a graduate of Cobb High School, and later served in the U.S. Navy aboard the aircraft carrier USS Saratoga, where he served as a barber, a skill that he inherited from his parents who were both in the hair care industry. He was later affiliated with the VA facility in Los Angeles California, where he participated in Veterans' golfing programs, a sport that he learned while working as a caddy as a young man in Anniston.
He was predeceased by his parents, Mary Fate McCrory and Alex McCrory, his sister Mary Ann (McCrory) Ramsey Lewis, and his brother Ronald McCrory.
He is survived by his daughter Tracy (McCrory) Watson Clark, his granddaughter Courtney Watson Pesesky (William Pesesky), great-granddaughter Madysen Watson Williams, step-great-grandson Marcus Ayres-Pesesky; his sister-in-law Rev. Alberta McCrory; close, beloved, niece Natalie Ramsey-Jones, and a host of other family including nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Arrangements are being made for a service and interment at Arlington National Cemetery in Washington DC, which will take place later in the year.
Rubidoux Mortuary, in Riverside, CA is assisting the family in making final arrangements.
