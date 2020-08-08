Funeral Service for James Eli Henderson will be 3:00, Sunday, August 9, 2020 at Wellborn High School in The Waldrep Gym. Please honor Eli by wearing Wellborn High School colors. The family will receive friends from 12-3 pm in the gym. Burial will follow at Edgemont Cemetery. Because Eli was extremely proud of his service in the United States Marine Corps, he will be honored by members of the Allan Ray Chaffin Marine Corps Detachment who will render military honors to their fallen comrade.
Eli is survived by his best friend and wife of 55 years, Carolyn Henderson; his son, James Scott Henderson; daughters, Kimberly Henderson McCarson (Joe), Cindy Henderson Alsleben (Stephen) and Ginger Henderson Harvey (Jerrod), grandchildren, Chandler Henderson, Katie Henderson, Tyler McCarson, Whitney McCarson, Matti Castleberry (Mason), Stuart Henderson, and Joshua Alsleben, Ethan Harvey and Eli Harvey; great-grandson, Wake McCarson; brothers, Larry Henderson and Gary Henderson.
Eli is preceded in death by his son, Wesley Don Henderson; father, Albert T. Henderson; mother, Beulah Harris Henderson; and sister, Opal Henderson Dickerson.
Pallbearers will be Eli's grandchildren: Tyler McCarson, Mason Castleberry, Chandler Henderson, Stuart Henderson, Ethan Harvey, Eli Harvey, Wake McCarson, Whitney McCarson, Katie Henderson, and Matti Castleberry.
Honorary Pallbearers are members of the Wellborn High School Class of 1957.
Eli was a graduate of the Walter Wellborn High School Class of 1957. He was part of the first graduating class from Walter Wellborn High School and was the first class president. He scored Walter Wellborn High School's first touchdown. He was the chairman of the committee that selected school colors of black and white.
Eli graduated with an associate's degree from Wilburton A&E College in Oklahoma in 1963. He graduated from the Commissioners College at Auburn University in 1992.
Eli was elected six terms as the Calhoun County Commissioner and served as the Circuit Clerk of Calhoun County. He served 4 years in the U.S. Marine Corp and retired from the Anniston Army Depot.
Eli was the Vietnam Veterans of America's Alabama Citizen of the Year in 1997-1998 and the East Alabama Shriner Club's Shriner of the Year in 2004. He received the Distinguished Service Medal from the Sons of Confederate Veterans and the Jefferson Davis Historical Gold Medal from the United Daughters of Confederacy in 2006.
Eli had several civil and fraternal affiliations and accomplishments. He was a past Commandant of the Marine Corps League, was a multiple-time recipient of the Marine of the Year Award, and created the Calhoun County Marine Corps League. He created the Toys for Tots program and the Special Kids Fishing event that includes over 30 schools at Oxford Lake each year. Eli was a past Commandant of the Masonic Lodge, a member of the Elks Lodge #189, a member of the A.R.C. of Calhoun County, past President of the East Alabama Shrine Club, and a member of the Retired Senior Volunteer Program.
Eli was an advocate for Alabama history and preserving our local history. He served as the Chairman of the Confederate Memorial Wall Committee, Chairman of the Centennial Memorial Wall Committee, built Historic Janney Furnace Park utilizing county inmate labor and donations, secured all the artifacts in the Janney Furnace Park Museum through donations, and established the Annual Robert E. Lee Birthday Party at Janney Furnace (complete with a Civil War reenactment). Eli served as the past Commander of the Sons of Confederate Veterans Ten Islands Camp 2678, built the largest memorial in the State of Alabama to Confederate Veterans with donations, and advocated to save all Confederate monuments.
Eli took pride in restoring and serving the community. He was the creator of the Calhoun County Beautification Day and creator of Calhoun County's first recreation department. He built Wellborn Park Baseball and Softball Complex utilizing county inmate labor and volunteers, built a park at Coldwater Creek utilizing county inmate labor, built a park and procured the docks at the reservoir in Ohatchee and deeded it to the City for its citizens, and created the "Free Dump and Dog Day" for county residents to use the landfill for free and receive a free hot dog. He also partnered with District Attorney Brian McVeigh and created the Calhoun County Law Enforcement Appreciation Week and the Alabama Law Enforcement Appreciation Foundation, unfailingly donated to county schools for numerous programs, including athletics, nutrition and education, appealed to Governor Fob James and secured over one million dollars to run water lines in the Wellborn area to rid residents of community water lines, and appeared before Congress and secured ten million dollars for the incinerator at the Anniston Army Depot. The incinerator did not burn until he gave his approval. He also secured funding for all personal protective equipment and had evacuation methods paved and routed. He also created signs throughout the area to "Tell three people that you love them today!".
Eli worked with his fellow Commissioners to create the Animal Control Program and the Animal Control Officer position. They were also instrumental in making the "Leash Law" more enforceable in Calhoun County and started the Calhoun County Litter Patrol. They also implemented the Weed Abatement Law and created the Environmental Officer position for Calhoun County. Together they began the annual Christmas bonus incentive for county employees and the annual Halloween Contest at the County Commission and the Courthouse. Eli and his fellow commissioners always advocated for employees and ensured their needs were met and were instrumental in passing a one-cent sales tax to benefit county schools.
Online condolences may
be made at www.chapelhillfh.com