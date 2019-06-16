The Anniston Star

James Fanton Westbrook

Thompson Funeral Home and Crematory - Piedmont
6340 Old Piedmont-Gadsden Hwy. PO Box 574
Piedmont, AL
36272
(256)-447-7113
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Monday, Jun. 17, 2019
2:00 PM
Funeral service for James Fanton Westbrook, age 77, will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Mr. Gary McCurdy officiating. Burial will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12 – 2 p.m. Mr. Westbrook passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.
Survivors include one son, Jim Westbrook (Alisa); two daughters, Sherry Jackson (Kerry) and Lori Davis (Danny Machen); 10 grandchildren, Brooke Ford, Jessica Uptegraft (Brantley), Phillip Kines (Ashley), Shannon Turner (Michael), Cory Westbrook (Michaela), Cody Westbrook (Lara), Libby Hubbard, Blake Bentley, Madison Bentley and Megan Bentley; nine great grandchildren; and one brother, Walter Westbrook (Janice).
Pallbearers will be Cory Westbrook, Phillip Kines, Jeremy Hinkle, Danny Machen, Blake Bentley and James Massey.
Mr. Westbrook was a lifelong resident of Piedmont, was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and was a dairy farmer and row crop farmer. Later in life he enjoyed gardening.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Johnnie Gail Westbrook; his parents, Fanton and Alpha Westbrook; one sister, Pauline Grimes; and two brothers, Pelham Westbrook and Van Westbrook.
Published in The Anniston Star on June 16, 2019
