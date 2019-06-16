Funeral service for James Fanton Westbrook, age 77, will be Monday, June 17, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Thompson Funeral Home with Mr. Gary McCurdy officiating. Burial will follow at Littlejohn Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 12 – 2 p.m. Mr. Westbrook passed away Thursday, June 13, 2019 at his home.

Survivors include one son, Jim Westbrook (Alisa); two daughters, Sherry Jackson (Kerry) and Lori Davis (Danny Machen); 10 grandchildren, Brooke Ford, Jessica Uptegraft (Brantley), Phillip Kines (Ashley), Shannon Turner (Michael), Cory Westbrook (Michaela), Cody Westbrook (Lara), Libby Hubbard, Blake Bentley, Madison Bentley and Megan Bentley; nine great grandchildren; and one brother, Walter Westbrook (Janice).

Pallbearers will be Cory Westbrook, Phillip Kines, Jeremy Hinkle, Danny Machen, Blake Bentley and James Massey.

Mr. Westbrook was a lifelong resident of Piedmont, was a member of Pisgah Baptist Church and was a dairy farmer and row crop farmer. Later in life he enjoyed gardening.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 48 years, Johnnie Gail Westbrook; his parents, Fanton and Alpha Westbrook; one sister, Pauline Grimes; and two brothers, Pelham Westbrook and Van Westbrook.

