Funeral services for Mr. James Frank Brotherton, will be 2:00 p.m., Friday, May 15th 2020, at Chapel Hill Funeral Home. Family will receive friends one hour prior to service. Burial will follow at Anniston Memorial Gardens. Jim passed away peacefully at his home in Jacksonville, Alabama surrounded by his wife Deborah and step-daughter Angela on May 11, 2020. Jim was born on the family farm at Cooper's Falls, New York to Harold W. Brotherton and Grace McIntyre Brotherton. He attended school at DeKalb Junction, New York and was an active member in the local 4H club, showing Holstein calves at the Gouvernuer, New York County fair. In 1955 at the age of seventeen, Jim enlisted in the Army where he served honorably for over twenty years. While serving in the U.S. Army, Jim was responsible for many aspects associated with intelligence gathering and electronic warfare support. Immediately following his Army retirement, he continued to serve his country as a government employee in the areas of security and counterterrorism. Before his retirement, Jim functioned as a private contractor working on several government contracts. Jim is survived by his wife of 31 years, Deborah, his eldest son Michael (Janice) Brotherton, Surprise, AZ, his step daughters Angela(George) Holloway and Tina (David ) Winkles. Jim is the grandfather of Lauren(Nathan) Babuata, Sarah(Ryan) Jones, Grace Brotherton, Emily Winkles, Wyatt(Savanah) Jones, Abbey(Chris) Reeves and Rhianna Brown. He is the great grandfather of Ryan, Allison and Jacob Babuata and Emmett Jones. Other survivors include his sister-in -law Eleanor Brotherton, nephew Colin Brotherton and great-niece, Noa Grace Brotherton all of Potsdam, New York. He was predeceased by his daughter, Rhonda Lynn Brotherton and his son Harold W. Brotherton III, step daughter Amy Robertson as well as both parents and brothers Harold W. Jr and Thomas Brotherton. Jim was a wonderful husband, father, grandfather and friend. He loved his country and severed it well for 40 plus years. He will be missed by family and friends. He will be missed. Online condolences may be made at www. chapelhillfh.com
Published in The Anniston Star on May 13, 2020.