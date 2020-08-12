1/1
James "Garland" Estes
1933 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James "Garland" Estes, 86, of Piedmont, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care Center. The Calhoun County native was born on Sept. 21, 1933 to Frank and Ludie Sexton Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Helen Estes; sister: Burma Studdard; brothers: Francis, Jack, Vonley and Joe Estes; and step son: Todd Carroll. He is survived by his sister: Joyce (Bob) Gudger of South Carolina; special nieces: Brenda (Larry) Hardy of Piedmont, and Wanda Deal of Oxford; several other nieces and nephews; stepdaughter: Renea (Tim) Hulsey of Vance, AL; and step son: Michael (Sabrina) Carroll of Gadsden. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. from Littlejohn Cemetery with Rev. Gary McCurdy officiating. He was a member of Extended Hand Church of Piedmont, worked at Rome Plow in Cedartown, GA for over 20 years and then Garcy in Piedmont. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, fishing, watching wild life and was a devoted Alabama Football Fan. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Russell Ulrich and the Memory Unit Staff of Piedmont Health Care Center. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Estes Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
12
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Littlejohn Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Dansby Heritage Chapel
707 Southern Ave.
Piedmont, AL 36272
256-447-4747
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved