James "Garland" Estes, 86, of Piedmont, passed away Monday, August 10, 2020 at Piedmont Health Care Center. The Calhoun County native was born on Sept. 21, 1933 to Frank and Ludie Sexton Estes. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife: Helen Estes; sister: Burma Studdard; brothers: Francis, Jack, Vonley and Joe Estes; and step son: Todd Carroll. He is survived by his sister: Joyce (Bob) Gudger of South Carolina; special nieces: Brenda (Larry) Hardy of Piedmont, and Wanda Deal of Oxford; several other nieces and nephews; stepdaughter: Renea (Tim) Hulsey of Vance, AL; and step son: Michael (Sabrina) Carroll of Gadsden. Graveside services will be held Wednesday, August 12 at 11:00 a.m. from Littlejohn Cemetery with Rev. Gary McCurdy officiating. He was a member of Extended Hand Church of Piedmont, worked at Rome Plow in Cedartown, GA for over 20 years and then Garcy in Piedmont. He enjoyed bowling, pitching horseshoes, fishing, watching wild life and was a devoted Alabama Football Fan. The family would like to express a special thank you to Dr. Russell Ulrich and the Memory Unit Staff of Piedmont Health Care Center. Dansby Heritage Chapel is honored to serve the Estes Family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store