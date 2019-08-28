Guest Book View Sign Service Information Scot Ward Funeral Services - Green Meadow Chapel 699 American Legion Road Conyers , GA 30012 (770)-483-7216 Graveside service 11:00 AM Forestlawn Gardens Send Flowers Obituary

James H. Austin, known to everyone as 'Buddy,' departed this life on Sunday, August 25, 2019. He is survived by his father John Austin, wife Sandi, son Lenny and daughter-in-law Sheila Austin, daughter Dr. Jennifer Austin and son-in-law Dr. Ioannis Angelakis, granddaughters Crystal (and Bret) Benton and Mandi Austin, great granddaughters Bailey and Braelyn Benton, and many cousins and dear friends. Buddy was born in Anniston, Alabama, but spent most of his youth in New Bedford, Massachusetts, where he made life-long friendships. It was there he developed a love of ice hockey. When he moved to Atlanta, he played semi-pro hockey with Atlanta's first hockey team, the Atlanta Knights. Residential construction was his calling as a young adult. He started in trim work and later founded San Bud Builders, where he built homes throughout the greater Atlanta area for over 40 years. Buddy created lasting friendships with many of his homeowners due to his work ethic, honesty, and kindness. He was a master craftsman and continued remodeling homes into the last months of his life. In addition to his skills as a builder, Buddy was an avid Harley Davidson rider, an accomplished horseman, and a master collector of memorabilia from the 40's and 50's. He made friends wherever he went and was always available to lend a hand to family and friends. He will be sorely missed by everyone who knew him. Buddy's Memorial Service was held on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Scot Ward Funeral Home in Conyers, immediately followed by a gathering of family and friends. He will be buried beside his mother, Gladys Austin, in Anniston, Alabama. A Graveside Service will be held at Forestlawn Gardens at 11:00am (CST) on Wednesday, August 28, 2019. Published in The Anniston Star on Aug. 28, 2019

