Private graveside services for Mr. James Hampton Taylor, 85, of Anniston, will take place in Anniston Memorial Gardens. The family will celebrate his life with a public gathering following the COVID-19 pandemic. Mr. Taylor went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, May 2, 2020. Mr. Taylor is preceded in death by his parents, Jessie Columbus Taylor and Plonnie Brown Taylor; his wife, Nancy I. Taylor; and four sisters, Opal McDonald, Ola Mae McCombs, Louise Beal and Pauline Murray. Left to cherish his memory are his son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Cathy Taylor of Anniston; his two grandchildren, Alex Taylor of Anniston and Beau Hodges of Suwanee, GA; three brothers, Virgil Lee Taylor of Jacksonville, COL Luke Taylor of Pinehurst, NC and Raymond J. Taylor of Jacksonville; and several nieces and nephews. Mr. Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Air Force in 1954 to serve his country and became a Russian Language Specialist. He attended Syracuse University and Dartmouth College in Hanover New Hampshire to study linguistics. He was also an instructor at Dartmouth College and San Francisco State before returning home to attend JSU and earn a degree in education and subsequently teach at the college and high school levels. His first teaching job was in Americus Georgia where he had the privilege to teach a former NFL QB named Fran Tarkenton and the younger brother (Butch Reeves) of famed NFL coach Dan Reeves. Mr Taylor taught at Ohatchee, Jacksonville, Saks and Gardendale high schools during his teaching career as well as Jacksonville State University. In addition to teaching, he had a tax accounting business in Ohatchee for over 42 years. He was, in his spare time, a part time farmer during the summer when school was out, and tax season was over and loved that occupation as much as his other two. Mr. Taylor was a member of 49th Street Baptist Church where he served as a Sunday school teacher and a faithful servant of his Lord, Jesus Christ. He will be missed by his family until the day we are all reunited. His prayer for all who read this is to make sure you know the Lord before you leave this earth. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to 49th Street Baptist Church, 1104 W 49th Street, Anniston, AL 36206. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on May 6, 2020.