Guest Book View Sign Service Information Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary 1702 Battle Street West Talladega , AL 35161 (256)-362-1041 Visitation 12:00 PM St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Celebration of Life 1:00 PM St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church Send Flowers Obituary

A Celebration of Life for James Henry Lane, 91, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Phillip Keith is the pastor. Pastor Edna B. Scott will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the Pine Grove CME Church Cemetery. Mr. Lane will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. James Henry Lane was born on August 11, 1927 to Henry Lane and Cussater Hall Lane in Talladega County, Alabama. Mr. Lane united with Pine Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at an early age and served as chairman of the Steward Board. He worked tirelessly in the church in any capacity that he could and worked alongside his wife as she ministered to those in her congregation. Because his wife was the first female pastor in the Anniston District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Mr. Lane was the reason for the change of focus on minister's wives to the Minister's Spouses Ministry. He was a graduate of Talladega County Training School and retired as a Boiler Fireman from Anniston Army Depot. On February 21, 1951, James united in holy matrimony to the late Myrlene Pearson and to this union three children were born. James departed his earthly life on June 23, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 54 years, Reverend Myrlene Pearson Lane; his parents, Henry and Cussater Lane; two sisters, Geraldine Woodard and Margaret Lane; and three brothers, Roosevelt Lane, Earnest Lane and Nathaniel Lane. He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Janice L. (Huey) Ware of San Antonio, Texas and Kim L. Slaughter of Eastaboga, Alabama; two sons, Wilbur (Zoreda) Lane of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Jerry L McKenzie of Talladega, Alabama; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three sisters, Lezonial Wilson, Juanita Johnson and Gloria Elston of Eastaboga, Alabama; one brother, Sherman (Barbara) Lane of Eastaboga, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Roosevelt (Mattie) Pearson and Billy (Cecil) Pearson of Lincoln, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit A Celebration of Life for James Henry Lane, 91, will be 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at St. Mary Missionary Baptist Church. Reverend Phillip Keith is the pastor. Pastor Edna B. Scott will be the eulogist. Interment will be in the Pine Grove CME Church Cemetery. Mr. Lane will lie in state at the church one hour prior to the service. Mr. James Henry Lane was born on August 11, 1927 to Henry Lane and Cussater Hall Lane in Talladega County, Alabama. Mr. Lane united with Pine Grove Christian Methodist Episcopal Church at an early age and served as chairman of the Steward Board. He worked tirelessly in the church in any capacity that he could and worked alongside his wife as she ministered to those in her congregation. Because his wife was the first female pastor in the Anniston District of the Christian Methodist Episcopal Church, Mr. Lane was the reason for the change of focus on minister's wives to the Minister's Spouses Ministry. He was a graduate of Talladega County Training School and retired as a Boiler Fireman from Anniston Army Depot. On February 21, 1951, James united in holy matrimony to the late Myrlene Pearson and to this union three children were born. James departed his earthly life on June 23, 2019 at his residence. He was preceded in passing by his wife of 54 years, Reverend Myrlene Pearson Lane; his parents, Henry and Cussater Lane; two sisters, Geraldine Woodard and Margaret Lane; and three brothers, Roosevelt Lane, Earnest Lane and Nathaniel Lane. He leaves to cherish his memories: two daughters, Janice L. (Huey) Ware of San Antonio, Texas and Kim L. Slaughter of Eastaboga, Alabama; two sons, Wilbur (Zoreda) Lane of Oak Creek, Wisconsin and Jerry L McKenzie of Talladega, Alabama; seven grandchildren and four great grandchildren; three sisters, Lezonial Wilson, Juanita Johnson and Gloria Elston of Eastaboga, Alabama; one brother, Sherman (Barbara) Lane of Eastaboga, Alabama; two brothers-in-law, Roosevelt (Mattie) Pearson and Billy (Cecil) Pearson of Lincoln, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit www.terrysmortuary.com for online obituary and condolences. Terry's Metropolitan Mortuary will direct the services. Published in The Anniston Star on June 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close