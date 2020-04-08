Mr. James 'Jim' H. Kirkland, 76, of Oxford, passed away on April 4, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Elaine Morgan Kirkland; daughters, Lindsay Kirkland Willis (Damien) and Shannon Hall Stanley (David Lee); grandchildren, Harrison Stanley, Jess Stanley, Kirklyn Willis; cousins, Dr. Kerry Kirkland (Cathy), Dr. Rik Kirkland (Carol), Carol Kirkland Lightfoot (Kirk), Don Mallicoat (Kim), Sandy Mallicoat; fur baby, Nick Saban Kirkland; center manager of AAMCO Transmissions of 41 years, Robert Andrews, and a host of extended family members and friends. He is preceded in death by his mother, Sybil Mallicoat Kirkland; father, Howard Mixon Kirkland; sister, Lynn Marie Kirkland; uncle, Jack Adkins and an aunt, Mildred Adkins. Mr. Kirkland was a graduate of Oneonta High School in 1962. After graduation, he attended Marion Military Academy where he played football. He went on to graduate from Jacksonville State University where he also played football. He worked at Republic Steel in Gadsden for 11 years before opening AAMCO Transmissions in Anniston in 1979. In his spare time, he was active in the JSU J Club, Oxford Quarterback Club where he was a former president, the Red Elephant Club, the Oxford Rotary Club where he was a past president, a member of the YMCA board, and a former member of Anniston Runners Club. Mr. Kirkland was an avid Alabama Football fan. He was passionate about investing in the stock market. A memorial service will be held at a later date. Miller Funeral Home and Crematory 256-831-4611
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 8, 2020