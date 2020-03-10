James (Jimmy) Burrows, 75, of Schertz, TX, formerly of Anniston, AL passed away on March 1, 2020. Mr. Burrows was employed by Classic Ribbon, Moore Printing, and other local companies. Before retiring, he was self-employed. He was a member of First Baptist Church Schertz. Preceded in death was Carl Burrows (father), Cleo Burrows (mother) Johnny Burrows (brother). Mr. Burrows is survived by his wife, Mae Burrows, daughter Paige Haney (Rick), grandchildren: Blake Bourg, Ashton Bourg; great grandchildren: Oliver, William, Lyla; stepchildren: Robert Webb (Kerry), Marian Wallace, John Webb; step-great grandchildren: Chancelor Webb (Megan), Emory Webb, Clay Webb; niece: Brittany Rouse; aunt: Dot White and numerous cousins. In lieu of memorial, a celebration of life will be included during the worship service for Mr. Burrows March 15th, 10:30 am in the FBC Schertz sanctuary with Rev. Bill Gardner officiating. Mr. Burrows' body was donated to University of Texas Health Science Center, San Antonio, TX. The family extends their thanks and appreciation to the hospice team of Trinity Hospice San Antonio, TX for their compassionate care shown to Mr. Burrows.