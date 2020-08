Or Copy this URL to Share

Funeral service for Jesse Lee Harper 71, will be today at 11 am at the New Hope Missionary Baptist Church, Jacksonville. Mr. Harper passed on August 3, 2020. He retired from the US Army. He was a Master Mason 33rd. Survivors include his wife: Lourdes Harper; daughter: Cammie West (Gregory); son: Kevin Harper (Shadawndra) grandchildren: Justin ans Olivia Harper; stepchildren: Hazel Pascua, Madonna Pascue, Leo Ryan (Rodessa), Ryan Josh, Mark Lloyd; siblings, Leroy Harper (Berndette), Henry Harper, Jr., Ossie Harper, David Sampson, Eddie Sampson, Andrew Sampson, JoAnn Sampson; mother of his children: Mary Harper, other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry ans Doll Lean Harper, grandparents, Richard and Mary Jordan, brothers, Johnny Lee Sampson, James Lee Sampson, Earnest Lee Sampson, Robert Lee Sampson.

