Guest Book View Sign Service Information K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston , AL 36207 (256)-231-2334 Send Flowers Obituary

The funeral service for Mr. James "Cecil" Lindley, 102, of Anniston, was held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Pastor Josh Hickman officiating. Mr. Lindley was interred at Forestlawn Gardens following the funeral service. Mr. Lindley passed away on May 19, 2019, at NHC in Anniston. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Cofield Lindley; a son, Doyle Lindley; a brother, Lonnie Lindley; a sister, Bessie Kitchens; a grandson, Rob Lindley; great-granddaughter, Melanie Guyer; and his parents, James Pierce and Lettie Lipham Lindley. Survivors include his wife, Imogene Lindley; a son, Don Lindley and his wife, Sheila; granddaughters, Tracy Thompson and her husband, Darren, Cinda Guyer and her husband, Terry, Kerrie Edgeworth and her husband, Jeff; and great-grandchildren, Lindley Brook Thompson, Nic Thompson, Alicia Guyer, and Eric Guyer. Mr. Lindley was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama. He was a Randolph County native and retired from education with 38 years of service. He served as Director of Vocational Training for The funeral service for Mr. James "Cecil" Lindley, 102, of Anniston, was held on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at K.L. Brown Memory Chapel in Golden Springs with Pastor Josh Hickman officiating. Mr. Lindley was interred at Forestlawn Gardens following the funeral service. Mr. Lindley passed away on May 19, 2019, at NHC in Anniston. He is preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Cofield Lindley; a son, Doyle Lindley; a brother, Lonnie Lindley; a sister, Bessie Kitchens; a grandson, Rob Lindley; great-granddaughter, Melanie Guyer; and his parents, James Pierce and Lettie Lipham Lindley. Survivors include his wife, Imogene Lindley; a son, Don Lindley and his wife, Sheila; granddaughters, Tracy Thompson and her husband, Darren, Cinda Guyer and her husband, Terry, Kerrie Edgeworth and her husband, Jeff; and great-grandchildren, Lindley Brook Thompson, Nic Thompson, Alicia Guyer, and Eric Guyer. Mr. Lindley was a graduate of Jacksonville State University and the University of Alabama. He was a Randolph County native and retired from education with 38 years of service. He served as Director of Vocational Training for World War II Veterans at Anniston High School for several years immediately following the war. He served as coordinator of Vocational Career Training for high school students at Piedmont and Oxford High Schools before working with the State Department of Education in Montgomery, serving 18 years as Supervisor and Director of Trade and Industrial Technical Education. Mr. Lindley's earlier career included classroom teacher and coach in Randolph County just prior to World war II, where he served three and half years in the Army Airforce; with two years in the Southwest Pacific Theatre. Mr. Lindley received many honors and awards in education including the Hall of Fame in the Alabama Vocational Education Association, Hall of Fame in the VICA Association, the J.F. Ingram Award for outstanding leadership in the field of Trade, Industrial Education, the Lifetime Achievement Award from the National Fraternity of Lota Lambda Sigma, and many other honors and awards. He also served as past president of the Oxford Lions Club, president of the Oxford Golden "K" Kiwanis Club, and served one year as Lt. Governor of Division 7 of Alabama Kiwanis. He was a member of Wedowee First United Methodist Church where he served several years as the district day leader for the Roanoke district. Mr. Lindley was also a past president of the Randolph County Cattleman's Association and the Randolph County Retired teachers. In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions are made to the Wedowee First United Methodist Church Building Fund, 116 West Broad Street, Wedowee, Alabama 36278. Online condolences may be made to the Lindley family at www.klbrownmemorychapel.com. K.L. Brown Memory Chapel 620 Golden Springs Road Anniston, AL 36207 256-231-2334 Published in The Anniston Star on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Anniston Star Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close