Funeral services for James Lonzo "Buck" Jacks, age 90, of Southside, will be Wednesday, June 26, 2019, 2:00 PM in the Toby Miller Chapel at Miller Funeral Home. Pastor Tim Wells will be officiating. Burial will follow in the Forestlawn Gardens. The family will receive friends on Wednesday from 12:00 PM until service time at the funeral home. Mr. Jacks passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Coosa Valley Health Care in Glencoe. Survivors include his son, Ricky (Tammy) Jacks, daughters; Sherry (Tom) Deale, Melodie (Joe) Rice, daughter-in-law, Joyce Jacks, grandchildren; Jason Jacks, Julie (Jamie) Character, Daniel (Angel) Rice, Meagan Jacks, Ross Jacks, Ashley (Kevin) Dorminy, Doug Brooks, Candace Deale, Tommy (Jaime) Deale, great grandchildren; Tucker Jacks, Levi Jacks, Brantley Rice, Daxton Rice, Wyatt Jax Character, Alexis Deale, TJ Deale, Parker Zann, Kinley Deale, Chase Dorminy, Emily Dorminy and Phoenix Brooks. Pallbearers will be family. Mr. Jacks was a member of Lakeview Baptist Church in Southside. He was preceded in death by his wives; Betty Jacks, Pansy Adcock Jacks, son, Donnie Jacks, two brothers and four sisters. The family would like to say a special thank you to Sherry Deale for all your help during this trying time and the nursing staff of Coosa Valley Health Care.