Mr. James "Mac" McDuffie
A graveside service for Mr. James "Mac" McDuffie, 78, of Gulf Shores, formerly of Anniston, will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 2, 2020, at Greenlawn Cemetery in Jacksonville.
Mr. McDuffie passed away on May 19, 2020, in Titusville, Florida. He is preceded in death by his wife of 33 years, Annette McDuffie; parents, Bill and Louise McDuffie; brother, Donald McDuffie; and several aunts and uncles.
A Jacksonville native, Mac had lived in both Southside and Gulf Shores. He retired from Anniston Army Depot after 30 years of service.
Survivors include his wife, Robin McDuffie; children, Greg McDuffie, Allison Baird (Scott), Steven Cook Jr. (Amy), Chris Cook (Annee), and Jennifer Cook Kerns; grandchildren, Lindy Mange (Alan), Casey Baird, Haley McDuffie, Sawyer Cook, Crawford Cook, Davis Kerns, Avagail Cook, Kinidi Hodge, Ryan Hanson, and Jamie Hanson (Whittney); six great grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a favorite charity.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Anniston Star from May 31 to Jun. 2, 2020.
