Graveside Service for James Milton "Mutt" Steward, 89, was Sunday, August 30, 2020 at 2:00 P.M. at Piedmont Memory Gardens with the Rev. Jerry Pike and the Rev. Micheal Ingram officiating. Mr. Steward passed away Friday, August 28, 2020 at his home. He is survived by his children, Mike Steward (Felecia), Sandra Ingram (Benjamin), Kim McFry (Kip), Mark Steward (Lynn) and Leanne Pike(Jud); ten grandchildren, Jeremy Steward, Brandon Steward (Stephanie), Ashley Steward Singleton (Benjamin), Krista Ingram Connell (Brandon), Amanda Ingram Cobb (Geoffrey), Josh Morgan, Emily Morgan Zinn, Casey Steward (Stormy), Caleb Steward, and Jonah Pike; eight great-grandchildren, Abbey Steward, Avery Steward, Hailey Singleton, Kelsey Singleton, Fischer Connell, Hunter Connell, Landon Cobb, and Ainsley Cobb; one sister, Ann Smelser (Bill); three half-sisters, Vickie Goss (Randy), Marcia Hanson, and Lisa Bates; and one half-brother, Greg Steward (Joy). Pallbearers will be Jeremy Steward, Brandon Steward, Josh Morgan, Casey Steward, Caleb Steward, and Jonah Pike. Mr. Steward was a longtime resident of Piedmont, a member of the First Baptist Church of Piedmont where he was a former deacon, and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He retired from the Piedmont City School System with 21 years of service, where he was a coach and drivers ed teacher. Mr. Steward was an avid Alabama football fan and enjoyed watching the Braves. He loved his family and enjoyed watching his grandchildren play sports. Mr. Steward was preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 ½ years, Mary Frances Steward; grandchildren, Angela and Christina Ingram; great grandson, Cooper Allen Cobb; parents, R.M. and Inez Steward; and one brother, George Steward. www.thompsonfuneralhomepiedmont.com