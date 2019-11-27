Funeral service for James Paul Sanford, 94, of Melvindale, Michigan, will be Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Thompson Funeral Home. Burial with military honors will follow at Lebanon Campground Cemetery. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Wednesday from 12 - 2 p.m. Mr. Sanford passed away November 23, 2019. He was born August 11, 1925 in Spring Garden, Alabama, the son of James and Ada Sanford. Surviving Paul are his cherished children, Paula Sanford, Pace (Kathy) Sanford and Perry Sanford; grandchildren, Tricia Sanford, Danny Sanford, Nicolette (J.R.) Starnes and Tara (Jeff) Smith; great grandchildren, Pace, Lake, Zoey, Jace, Mason, Lisa and Lauren. Sadly, Paul is preceded in death by his wife, Allene; grandson, Jimmy; and siblings, Pearl, Mae, Marion, Sarah, Dave, HD, Charlie, Ottis, Lake, Hugh and Hady. Contributions in Paul's memory may be made to the donor's local . www.thompsonfuneralho mepiedmont.com
Published in The Anniston Star on Nov. 27, 2019