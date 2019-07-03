A memorial service for Mr. James Randall "Randy" Chandler, 59, of Jacksonville, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at Jacksonville City Cemetery with the Reverend William Cain officiating. Randy passed away Monday, July 1, 2019 at his home. Randy was a native and long-time resident of Jacksonville and the Roy Webb Community. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed. Survivors include his daughters, Ashley Chandler Farmer (Michael), and Amber Chandler (Lee); grandchildren, Dalton Chandler, Logan Farmer, Caden Farmer, Noah Lewis, Katelyn Spears, and Aubrey Farmer; mother, Jeannette Chandler; brothers, Scotty Chandler, Greg Morgan (Heidi), and Grant Morgan (Dene'); sisters, Tammy Kimberly (Dewayne), and Susan Parker (Chip); and several nieces and nephews. He is preceded in death by his father, James A. Chandler; mother, Wilma D. Brantley; and sister, Nellie Chandler. Special thanks to Galyn Lewis and the Lewis family, and Southerncare New Beacon Hospice of Anniston. Online condolences may be made to the family at www.klbrownfuneralhome.com. K.L. Brown Funeral Homes Anniston & Jacksonville 322 Nisbet Street NW Jacksonville, AL 36265 256-435-7042
Published in The Anniston Star on July 3, 2019