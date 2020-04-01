Funeral service for Mr. James Ray "Jimmy" Gallegher, 72 of Alexandria, will be held on Thursday, April 2, 2020 at 11:00 am at Anniston Memorial Funeral Home with Rev. Ricky Coffman and Rev. Ray Morris officiating. Burial will follow the service in Mt. Zion Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5-8 Wednesday night at the funeral home. Mr. Gallegher passed away on Monday, March 30, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He is survived by his wife, Lorene. Together they have two children, Robin Kornegay (Derek) of Wellington and Stephanie Tanner (Cody) of Buchanan, GA. He was a proud grandfather of Ashley Hudson (Bradley), Jeremy Boyanton (Ramona), Summer Boyanton, and Shannon Kornegay. He was the great grandfather of Braden Boozer, Kaden, Jeremy Jr., and Carter Boyanton. Jimmy was an avid fisherman. He loved his family, working on lawnmowers, his church and the Lord. He will be fondly remembered by his family and friends as a loving father, grandfather, and great grandfather. The family would like to thank Kindred Hospice and his nurse, Casey for their excellent care and attention over the past several weeks. Online condolences to the family at: www.annistonmemorial.com. Anniston Memorial Funeral Home "Serving Families with Compassion and Excellence"
Published in The Anniston Star on Apr. 1, 2020